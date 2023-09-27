Birthdays
Deputies ask for help in finding Franklin County teen

Ryder Lee Robertson
Ryder Lee Robertson(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenaged boy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ryder Lee Robertson, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he left the Penhook area on foot.

Roberson had blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′2′' and weights 150 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Robertson, they’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

