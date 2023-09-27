Birthdays
Henry County approves expansion for industrial park

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County could soon be home to more businesses as an industrial park expands.

Tuesday the board of supervisors approved a plan to expand an industrial park on Beaver Creek Drive.

That will open four lots where businesses can move in.

Right now, the county is looking for the funds to match an expected federal grant for the project.

The total cost for the expansion will be more than $4 million.

