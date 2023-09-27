High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg high school student is facing several felony charges after an alleged sexual assault at a Virginia Tech dormitory.

William ‘CJ’ Venie, 18, of Blacksburg, was arrested over the weekend and charged with rape, abduction, attempted sodomy, object sexual penetration and strangulation, according to court records.

Campus police were called on Sunday to Pritchard Hall where the person identified as the victim said she’d been sexually assaulted.

According to records, she told officers she met Venie through Snapchat and that the two agreed to have consensual sex.

The document says after a while Venie attempted to continue to have sex with the victim despite her repeatedly telling him no and that he eventually forcibly assaulted her.

James Turk, Venie’s attorney, told WDBJ7 Venie is a student at Blacksburg High School. According to Turk, Venie was let out of jail on a $50,000 conditional bond.

Turk declined to give details about the allegations, but said he doesn’t think the allegations will hold up in court.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.