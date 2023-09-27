Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm

William Venie
William Venie(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg high school student is facing several felony charges after an alleged sexual assault at a Virginia Tech dormitory.

William ‘CJ’ Venie, 18, of Blacksburg, was arrested over the weekend and charged with rape, abduction, attempted sodomy, object sexual penetration and strangulation, according to court records.

Campus police were called on Sunday to Pritchard Hall where the person identified as the victim said she’d been sexually assaulted.

According to records, she told officers she met Venie through Snapchat and that the two agreed to have consensual sex.

The document says after a while Venie attempted to continue to have sex with the victim despite her repeatedly telling him no and that he eventually forcibly assaulted her.

James Turk, Venie’s attorney, told WDBJ7 Venie is a student at Blacksburg High School. According to Turk, Venie was let out of jail on a $50,000 conditional bond.

Turk declined to give details about the allegations, but said he doesn’t think the allegations will hold up in court.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

How to Communicate with your Pet
Pet Talk: How to Communicate with your Pet
Career Choice Expo West
Thousands of students attend 10th annual Career Choice Expo West
School bus crash, generic
Campbell County Schools bus involved in crash, police say
Roanoke's Art By Bus program is back on the road for the first time since the pandemic.
Roanoke's Art by Bus program is back on the road