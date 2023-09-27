Hometown Jobs: Patrick and Henry Community College selected for workforce initiative

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick and Henry Community College was selected to participate in the Manufacturing Imperative – Workforce Pipeline Challenge this fall.

“We are absolutely thrilled at Patrick and Henry to be one of 25 community colleges nationally, the only in Virginia selected to participate in the Manufacturing Imperative Workforce Pipeline Challenge,” said Rhonda Hodges, Vice President of Workforce, Economic & Community Development. “...There are a lot of really great living wage jobs available in manufacturing, we just need to place more people into those jobs. So, the goal of the manufacturing imperative is to place an additional 75,000 individuals over the next three years into living wage jobs in the manufacturing industry and that will have a $6 billion impact on the national economy.”

The college is collaborating with a company called SME and with other community colleges across the country to meet this goal.

“They’re going to help us with market research with workforce analysis reports, with program development. They have a wealth of curriculum that will be available to Patrick and Henry. So, we’ll be targeting students and underrepresented populations that don’t always go into manufacturing,” said Hodges.

The Workforce Pipeline Challenge hopes to fill needed positions for employers in our hometowns.

“The maintenance technicians, electrical technicians are in high demand within our region. Welders, can’t get enough welders for local employers and regional employers, there’s machining opportunities as well,” said Hodges.

Hodges said Patrick and Henry works hard to provide students with the facilities and equipment they need to enter the workforce.

“We’ve been very strategic over the last ten years in developing facilities. We have two facilities here in our manufacturing engineering technology complex that are dedicated to manufacturing careers...the cyberphysical lab that we have here. We are one of the very few colleges that actually have that type of equipment,” said Hodges.

She wants more people to be interested in advanced manufacturing, especially with what students can get paid right out of school.

“Typically with the say, the maintenance careers, they are at around $25 an hour graduating. Welding is around $20 to $25, depending on where the student you know, is employed. So these are fairly high paying, like I said, they’re living wage they’re family sustaining careers for our students,” said Hodges.

