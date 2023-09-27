Living with Loss: Clinton Hotaling’s Story

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our series Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide continued Wednesday. Here@Home has been sharing personal stories during this Suicide Prevention Month.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach the Suicide and Crisis Hotline any time by calling 9-8-8.

We sit down with Clinton Hotaling’s daughter, Emily Hotaling-Strock, about her father and how she got help managing her grief through a local support group.

For more information on the support group called “Living on… A Path Forward,” the group meets Tuesdays at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Call 434-818-3597 or email lynchburglivingon@gmail.com for more information.

