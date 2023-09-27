Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Living with Loss: Clinton Hotaling’s Story

By Kate Capodanno and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our series Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide continued Wednesday. Here@Home has been sharing personal stories during this Suicide Prevention Month.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach the Suicide and Crisis Hotline any time by calling 9-8-8.

We sit down with Clinton Hotaling’s daughter, Emily Hotaling-Strock, about her father and how she got help managing her grief through a local support group.

For more information on the support group called “Living on… A Path Forward,” the group meets Tuesdays at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Call 434-818-3597 or email lynchburglivingon@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

Living with Loss
Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide - Remembering a Funny and Incredibly Intelligent Father
Work continues on the Dan River Falls project
Work Continues on Dan River Falls project
Jean Jadhon meets one family who helps train others to teach their dogs sign language.
Here@Home: Deaf Dog Awareness Week
Officer involved shooting in Lynchburg Update
Ryder Lee Robertson
Deputies ask for help in finding Franklin County teen