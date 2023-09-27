Birthdays
Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide - Remembering a Funny and Incredibly Intelligent Father

Living with Loss
Living with Loss
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home continues its series, Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide by talking with Emily Hotaling-Strock.

Emily sits down with us to tell us about her father, Clinton Hotaling, who was a loving, funny and intelligent man, who loved his family.

Emily says he was her best friend and misses him every day.

Listen to our conversation about how she spent years burying her pain of losing her father to suicide and how she finally got closure and found peace through the group, Living On.. A Path Forward.

If you’re interested in learning more about this support group, they meet Tuesdays at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lynchburg from 6:30 – 8:30

It’s an eight week program. Call or visit their website

434-818-3597

lynchburglivingon@gmail.com

Be sure to join the AFSP Out of the Darkness Lynchburg Community Walk on October 7th at Peaks View Park.      

The Lynchburg Out of the Darkness Walk will take place on Saturday. October7 ,2023. It will be held at Peaks View Park. Registration opens at 9:00 am on the 7th however you may register online ahead of time here The Walk begins at 10:00.

