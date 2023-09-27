Martinsville City Council appoints new city manager
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINVSILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville has a new city manager who was given unanimous approval by Martinsville City Council.
Aretha Ferrell-Benavides is coming to Martinsville from Duncanville, Texas.
This is not her first time in the Old Dominion. She was the city manager of Petersburg a few years ago. She’ll start in early October.
Ferrell-Benavides succceeds Leon Towarnicki. He retired at the end of last month after 41 years of service in Martinsville.
