Martinsville City Council appoints new city manager

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINVSILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville has a new city manager who was given unanimous approval by Martinsville City Council.

Aretha Ferrell-Benavides is coming to Martinsville from Duncanville, Texas.

This is not her first time in the Old Dominion. She was the city manager of Petersburg a few years ago. She’ll start in early October.

Ferrell-Benavides succceeds Leon Towarnicki. He retired at the end of last month after 41 years of service in Martinsville.

