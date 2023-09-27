Plane lands at Virginia Tech airport after being struck by lightning

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A plane made an emergency landing at the Virginia Tech airport Tuesday night after being struck by lightning, according to a university spokesperson.

University police were notified at 7:55 p.m. that a plane was struck by lightning and needed to make an emergency landing at the airport.

The plane landed at 8:22 p.m. with no injuries being reported.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.