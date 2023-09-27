Plane lands at Virginia Tech airport after being struck by lightning
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A plane made an emergency landing at the Virginia Tech airport Tuesday night after being struck by lightning, according to a university spokesperson.
University police were notified at 7:55 p.m. that a plane was struck by lightning and needed to make an emergency landing at the airport.
The plane landed at 8:22 p.m. with no injuries being reported.
