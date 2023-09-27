Birthdays
Plane lands at Virginia Tech airport after being struck by lightning

Storms
Storms(AP Images)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A plane made an emergency landing at the Virginia Tech airport Tuesday night after being struck by lightning, according to a university spokesperson.

University police were notified at 7:55 p.m. that a plane was struck by lightning and needed to make an emergency landing at the airport.

The plane landed at 8:22 p.m. with no injuries being reported.

