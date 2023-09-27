Second GOP Debate critical for candidates challenging Trump

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Donald Trump isn’t participating in the second GOP presidential debate, but WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said the clock is ticking for those who hope to challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I think a lot of pressure is on Ron DeSantis. He’s been fading a little bit in the polls. He needs a strong performance,” Denton said Wednesday afternoon. “Nikki Haley, can she continue to the momentum she got from the first debate? She’s now in second place in New Hampshire, in South Carolina. And then who is going to emerge from the rest of those, that top three or so individuals.”

Denton said recent polls suggest Donald Trump’s lead has softened in some of the early primary states, so he said he won’t be surprised if Trump takes part in the next GOP debate.

