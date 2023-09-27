Birthdays
“This is Black History” Supporters work to save Washington Park cottage from demolition

By Patsy Montesinos and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plans to build a new pool at Washington Park are underway in Roanoke City. But to make room for swimmers a historic building could be demolished.

One by One – community members made their stance clear – tearing down the caretaker’s house is not an option.

“Why does the caretaker house need to be considered for demolition and not restoration?” said Troy Eichelberger.

“Today I declare that a pool here is insufficient,” said NAACP Roanoke Branch President Brenda Hale. “It’s a quick fix for the African American community.”

The house has stood in Washington Park since the late 1800s. Friends of Washington Park member Cathy Carter says the property has been important to the Black Community for the past 100 years.

“This park and the cottage was dedicated to Black Citizens during segregation when they had no place to have a recreation center for their families and their children,” explained Carter,

Roanoke City has decided to tear the cottage down after residents showed support for a new pool.

“We’re concerned that the city doesn’t show that they care about this community - the black community - and if they cared we would see a better-looking park,” added Carter. “We would see this house preserved.”

Instead, the group is calling on city officials including Mayor Sherman Lea, City Council, and City Manager Bob Cowell to find a different location on the 30-acre park to build.

“The city – listen to this carefully they want to appease… appease the black community here,” said Hale.

After losing important sites during Urban Renewal – they won’t give up on fighting to keep this one.

“Let us keep and restore the caretaker’s house to make it a lasting legacy for the past, present, and future Roanoke residents,” said Eichelberger.

“This is Roanoke’s history. This is Black History. This is White History. This is Native American History,” said Carter. “And it’s all tied together.”

The group would like Roanoke City to transform the house into an education or community center for northwest Roanoke City instead. WDBJ7 has reached out to the city manager’s office with the concerns and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

