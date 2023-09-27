Birthdays
Task force investigating internet crimes against children to expand

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is expanding thanks to grant funding.

More than half a million dollars will help the task force to be thorough in protecting kids across our hometowns. ICAC first started in 1998.

It combats the rapid rise of online child sexual exploitation.

