Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest to receive unique award

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -This Friday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will get a unique award.

The Board of Directors will travel to Richmond to accept the 2023 Preservation Virginia Trustee’s Excellence in Achievement Award for their work restoring the property,

and the full history of the enslaved and free people who lived there.

Other local recipients include Bath County’s Warm Spring Pools, work done to cabins at Douthat and Fairy Stone State Parks and Roanoke City’s Historic Fire Station No 1.

