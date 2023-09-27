Thousands of students attend 10th annual Career Choice Expo West

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of students are learning about the available career options in the southside region.

The Career Choice Expo is taking place at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham on Wednesday and Thursday.

High school and middle schoolers from Martinsville and Danville, and Pittsylvania, Halifax, Henry, and Patrick counties were at the event.

Around 50 local employers and some community colleges were there to give hands-on experiences to the students.

”They’re not always well versed on what employers are here and what jobs they employ,” said Jessie Vernon, Career Choice Expo Organizer. “So, our goal is to have students leave here and feel like there’s an awesome job opportunity for them here in Southern Virginia. They can say, ‘I know where it is, and I know what I might need to do to get there.’”

The students also got a take home bag with a booklet explaining each career in more detail.

