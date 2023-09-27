Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Thousands of students attend 10th annual Career Choice Expo West

Career Choice Expo West
Career Choice Expo West(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of students are learning about the available career options in the southside region.

The Career Choice Expo is taking place at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham on Wednesday and Thursday.

High school and middle schoolers from Martinsville and Danville, and Pittsylvania, Halifax, Henry, and Patrick counties were at the event.

Around 50 local employers and some community colleges were there to give hands-on experiences to the students.

”They’re not always well versed on what employers are here and what jobs they employ,” said Jessie Vernon, Career Choice Expo Organizer. “So, our goal is to have students leave here and feel like there’s an awesome job opportunity for them here in Southern Virginia. They can say, ‘I know where it is, and I know what I might need to do to get there.’”

The students also got a take home bag with a booklet explaining each career in more detail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

How to Communicate with your Pet
Pet Talk: How to Communicate with your Pet
School bus crash, generic
Campbell County Schools bus involved in crash, police say
Roanoke's Art By Bus program is back on the road for the first time since the pandemic.
Roanoke's Art by Bus program is back on the road
Dan River Falls renovations
Dan River Falls sees new windows and fresh paint as transformation continues