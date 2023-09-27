Tree planted honors former Hurt Park Elementary School Principal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke family joined Roanoke City Public Schools to honor a loved one.

Wednesday, the Bell family and community members gathered as a tree was planted at Hurt Park Elementary School to honor former principal Carlton Bell. Bell died in 2020 and is remembered for his service to children, families, and staff.

The new roots are a way to mark his lasting legacy and impact.

“You still hear all types of stories from people my age who went to school at Hurt Park when he was principal there,” said his son Jordan Bell. “How fun my dad was. The teachers just rave about him. There are stories after stories of how he dedicated his life to the hurt park community. And then he went to William Fleming High School and how he did the same thing at William Fleming High School.”

The family says it was an emotional yet monumental day for them.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.