Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tree planted honors former Hurt Park Elementary School Principal

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke family joined Roanoke City Public Schools to honor a loved one.

Wednesday, the Bell family and community members gathered as a tree was planted at Hurt Park Elementary School to honor former principal Carlton Bell. Bell died in 2020 and is remembered for his service to children, families, and staff.

The new roots are a way to mark his lasting legacy and impact.

“You still hear all types of stories from people my age who went to school at Hurt Park when he was principal there,” said his son Jordan Bell. “How fun my dad was. The teachers just rave about him. There are stories after stories of how he dedicated his life to the hurt park community. And then he went to William Fleming High School and how he did the same thing at William Fleming High School.”

The family says it was an emotional yet monumental day for them.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Cool air and clouds fade soon
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

Career Choice Expo West
Thousands of students attend 10th annual Career Choice Expo West
Student at the University of Virginia
UVA program helping students stay connected
Blacksburg Middle Schooler Named Among Top 300 Stem Students In The Nation
Isaac Storm represented the Blacksburg area at the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators...
Blacksburg middle schooler named among Top 300 STEM students in the nation