WDBJ7 Archive: The Great Debates of Nixon and Kennedy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 26th marks the 63rd anniversary of the first televised presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. WDBJ7 dug through our archives to when both candidates paid a visit to the Star City for the election.

The debate was broadcasted by CBS in Chicago, Illinois and was moderated by Howard K. Smith. Smith was known as a legendary reporter with his career starting in 1941 as a member of the CBS News team assembled by Edward R. Murrow during World War II.

Weeks before the debate, Nixon paid a visit to Roanoke where he and his wife greeted supporters during his second campaign in Virginia on September 15th. Kennedy would not make an appearance until November 4th, mere days before voting began.

Both men gave speeches to residents of the swing state in the Roanoke Airport, where they waved to thousands of supporters that flooded outside the building.

However, this campaign would be different from elections prior. The candidates were being tested in more than their political stances, but in their camera presence as well.

It is estimated that roughly 70 million people tuned in to watch, with the United States population being around 179.3 million according to the U.S. Census, meaning 35% of Americans listened in on what the candidates had to say.

These broadcasts would later be known as “the Great Debates,” according to the Library of Congress.

“Each candidate was allowed eight minutes for an opening statement, followed by thirty minutes of questions and answers and a combined total of ten minutes for closing statements. The first and last debates allowed two and a half minutes for answers and one and a half minutes for comments on questions directed to the opponent,” the Library of Congress states.

According to C-SPAN, John F. Kennedy notably wore makeup during the debate and maintained direct eye contact with the camera. Nixon, on the other hand, was fresh faced and recovering from a recent illness. Nixon hesitantly made eye contact with the camera, making him appear less confident than his counterpart.

Historians speculate that Nixon’s camera presence was detrimental to his campaign, as Kennedy would be elected as the 35th president in the 1960 election. However, Nixon’s 1960 campaign would not be his last, as he later would go on to become the 37th president in 1969.

“The Great Debates” served as a precursor to politics we see today, with every presidential debate since being televised. While debates may not be formatted the same in current day, September 26, 1960, would change the shape of politics forever.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.