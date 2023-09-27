Wells Fargo invests $87 million to create 1,100 jobs in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - $87 million is going toward Roanoke County’s Wells Fargo customer service branch off Plantation Road. That money will create hundreds of new jobs and help the county’s economic growth.

Wells Fargo will soon be the largest employer in Roanoke County. The company is pledging to modernize the current customer service building in Hollins and create 1,100 new jobs.

Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors Chair explained it’s important to not only bring new business to the Valley, but expand existing companies.

“This is the largest employment announcement on record for our area, so this really is a great day for our region,” Martha Hooker said. “[This lets people] know that jobs are available here that they don’t have to leave the Valley to find that great job.”

The new jobs will have an average salary of $52,000 a year, a price that Hollins District Board Supervisor Phil North explained will attract more people to the Valley.

“The employment will also retain many of our young people that might want to go work there after college and we’ll be able to keep them here in the Roanoke Valley,” North said.

$50 million will go toward upgrading the building on Lila Drive. The rest of the money, $37 million, will be used for new business property and technology.

“The schools will probably see an increase in students,” North said. “It will also increase business and restaurants and it will help the Hollins area and Roanoke County grow in many ways.”

The Wells Fargo expansion is the latest announcement in the Plantation Road Corridor Improvement Plan. After the Board of Supervisors approved the resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting, the plan is sent off to the Economic Development Board for approval.

“Roanoke County, I really applaud you for doing intentional planning around that corridor,” Roanoke County director of economic development Megan Baker said.

Construction on the Wells Fargo building on Lila Drive in Roanoke County will begin in December of 2023 and is set to be completed by December 2025.

