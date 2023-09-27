Why employers should look to employ people with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Here @ Home welcomes Tim Saunders, Business Engagement & Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works to talk about the many benefits of hiring those living with disabilities to fill job vacancies.

Listen in to our conversation as Saunders explains how studies show that people with disabilities have higher rates of unemployment than the general population, but every day they bring their talents and skills to workplaces all across the Commonwealth.

What’s more, many of the reservations employers may have to hiring a person with disability are unfounded or can be easily solved – often in ways that benefit the entire workforce.

Workers with disabilities possess skills and experiences that can offer employers a competitive edge.

The Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services or DARS helps people living with disabilities get the training and skills they need to overcome any barriers they might be facing to employment. They also work with employers to help them adapt and make accommodations so that people with disabilities can come in and carry out a particular role in the workforce. DARS has a training facility in Waynesboro called the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center which is like a community college for DARS clients, where they get vocational training and prepare for employment.

DARS is a component of Virginia Career Works, so if you want to access these services you can do so through one of the 65 Virginia Career Works centers around the state. Or you can go directly to the agency itself at one of their offices across the Commonwealth.

VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center

3125 Odd Fellows Road

Lynchburg, VA 24501

434-455-5940

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center

3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2

Roanoke, VA 24019

540-613-8220

