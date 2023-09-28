Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Dustin Holdren mugshot
Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Latest News

Police say Avriel Hooks was killed in August.
“It’s the final celebration of her” Avriel Hooks memorial set, community invited
Early Voting in Pittsylvania County
Early Voting in Pittsylvania County
Poll Workers Need in Campbell County
Poll Workers Need in Campbell County
Brightview Treatment Center Anniversary
Brightview Treatment Center Anniversary