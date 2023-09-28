BrightView celebrates one year in Martinsville with patients and community partners

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - BrightView is celebrating one year of providing addiction treatment in Martinsville.

Thursday morning, they gave out awards to the community partners who play a role in the fight against substance abuse.

They also recognized the patients who are committed to recovery.

“It reached a point where I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Maurice Roberts, Brightview patient. “Once I had reached that point, I knew I had to make a change. Brightview has helped to give me the tools I need to go from day to day and stay away from drugs.”

Over the past year, they’ve helped more than 300 people work toward recovery through over 2,000 hours of medication assisted treatment and therapy.

“Once they start coming here, and they start going through counseling, and they learn healthy ways to cope, then we see them getting their kids back,” said Beth Vaughan, Community Outreach Manager. “We see them getting that connection back with their parents. They start to get that support system back with their relatives. So, that’s a beautiful thing to see.”

They are now in the process of opening a pharmacy so patients can fill their prescriptions in house.

“Sometimes, people will see you fill a suboxone prescription, and they automatically think of you in a certain way. So, being able to fill that here in house is just another stigma that they don’t have to have out in the community,” added Vaughan.

Brightview has helped patient Kerri Underwood reach over a year of sobriety after battling addiction for 9 years.

“Places like this are important with the non judgement because when you come in here, you’re already feeling enough shame and guilt about where you’ve been and the things that you’ve done,” said Kerri Underwood, Brightview patient. “You don’t need to feel that same shame and guilt when you’re trying to come in somewhere and get help for it. They just support you.”

They are planning to expand the Martinsville facility to hold more offices in the future.

Those struggling with addiction can call 833-510-HELP to make an appointment for same day treatment.

