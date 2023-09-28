Birthdays
Carilion hosts Fall Harvest Festival on Thursday

To celebrate the end of farm season Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach are hosting a...
To celebrate the end of farm season Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach are hosting a Fall Harvest festival.(Carilion Clinic)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate the end of farm season Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach are hosting a Fall Harvest festival on Thursday.

This event is free to the public. Festival attendees will enjoy free food, music, and family-friendly games and performances.

The festival features activities to strengthen mental health and well-being.

Organizers say the festival aims to help the community discover daily activities that support their mental health.

”We’re really trying to do with the farm that we know is super important for mental health is just building community,” says Carilion Clinics Community Health & Outreach Education Manager, Rachel Burks. “Offering a space that people can come and gather, they can harvest, produce, and take it home for some healthier options for them and their families, they can try new things, and they can connect with one another.”

The festival takes place at Morningside Urban Farm from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

