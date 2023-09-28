Developer for old Bedford Middle School project asks for extension

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The developer who is working to renovate the old Bedford Middle School has asked for more time to complete the project.

This was the first item on the agenda at Tuesday night’s Bedford Town Council and Economic Development Authority joint meeting.

Dave McCormack of Waukeshaw Development said supply chain issues have been holding up the project. Specifically, McCormack said he needs an electrical piece of equipment that has a lead time of one year.

Board members expressed frustrations from the community about the delays and reports of vandalism at the site.

“I’ve spent many, many years financing projects and I recognize red flags when I see them,” said Mayor Tim Black. “When work stops, that scares me.”

McCormack told board members he and his team are even more committed to seeing the project through.

“We won’t stop, they will not stop,” he said. “You can’t stop it at this point. The bank won’t let us, tax credit investors won’t let me stop this project. So it won’t stop, it will get done. And we’re all going to be celebrating it very soon.”

McCormack said he would provide more frequent updates to board members on the project’s progress. Members of the EDA asked McCormack to submit a formal extension request with a proposed schedule.

