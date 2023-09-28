Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Dustin Holdren mugshot
Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden offers dire warnings about Trump, accuses mainstream GOP of ‘deafening’ silence
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
A dog trainer is facing charges after a dog in training died.
Dog trainer in Connecticut is facing charges after a dog in training died
Preparations are under way in Goshen for a series of excursions with the 611 steam locomotive.
Preparations under way for fall excursions, as the 611 rolls again in Virginia
Traffic jam on a highway.
New report highlights Virginia’s transportation challenges