FFE Week 5 Team of the Week: Jefferson Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Approaching the halfway point in the high school football season, a handful of local teams are beginning to separate themselves from the bunch while the schedule continues to get more challenging.

But last Friday one team preserved their own perfection buy ending another’s in the challenging Seminole District.

The Cavilers managed a huge win over unbeaten Rustburg by a final of 45-24.

That makes it five in a row for JF, with previous wins over Gretna, Staunton River, Halifax County, and Heritage.

The Cavilers take the winning streak into a bye week this Friday, with their next opponent coming in the form of a winless Liberty team on October 6th.

