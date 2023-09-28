Fun this fall at the Pete Dye River Course

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech offers more than just tee times.

Here @ Home checked in with PGA General Manager Michael Abraham to talk about how the clubhouse is used as a community space for golfers and non-golfers alike.

The clubhouse restaurant offers specialty tailgating menus on Virginia Tech game days and brings in live music each Friday.

There is also fall evens like a Sept-Oberfest happening Friday, Sept.29 and an Oysterfest happening Oct. 21.

For more information visit the Pete Dye River Course website.

