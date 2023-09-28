Homers for Hearts featured at Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors, nurses, and staff are swapping out their white coats and scrubs for softball gloves to benefit the American Heart Association.

LewisGale Medical Center and Carilion Clinic are taking a swing at heart disease on a bigger stage this year for their Homers for Hearts charity softball game.

LewisGale’s Elizabeth Hart and Carilion Clinics’ Tina Bryant joined Here @ Home to talk more about the Sunday, Oct. 1 event.

For the first time the game will be held at the Salem Red Sox Memorial Ballpark. Tickets are $5 cash and can be purchased at the stadium the day of the event. Children under 10 years old are free.

The money raised will benefit the American Heart Association.

The gates open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m.

There will be games, activities, giveaways and raffles as well as full concessions available for purchase.

