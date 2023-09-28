Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Homers for Hearts featured at Salem Memorial Ballpark

LewisGale Medical Center and Carilion Clinic go head-to-head in Homers for Hearts
LewisGale Medical Center and Carilion Clinic go head-to-head in Homers for Hearts(Homers for Hearts)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors, nurses, and staff are swapping out their white coats and scrubs for softball gloves to benefit the American Heart Association.

LewisGale Medical Center and Carilion Clinic are taking a swing at heart disease on a bigger stage this year for their Homers for Hearts charity softball game.

LewisGale’s Elizabeth Hart and Carilion Clinics’ Tina Bryant joined Here @ Home to talk more about the Sunday, Oct. 1 event.

For the first time the game will be held at the Salem Red Sox Memorial Ballpark. Tickets are $5 cash and can be purchased at the stadium the day of the event. Children under 10 years old are free.

The money raised will benefit the American Heart Association.

The gates open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m.

There will be games, activities, giveaways and raffles as well as full concessions available for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Police investigating Southwest Roanoke burglaries.
Police investigating burglaries in Southwest Roanoke
School bus crash, generic
Campbell County school bus involved in crash

Latest News

Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
Fun this fall at the Pete Dye River Course
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
Kevin Doyle, reported missing from Fauquier County.
Senior alert issued for missing Fauquier County man