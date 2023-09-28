Hometown Eats: The Blue Lady

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One thing we’ve learned over the years with Hometown Eats is the importance many of these restaurants play in their towns. The Blue Lady in downtown Bedford is no exception. You’ll walk away with a happy belly and a full heart in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“That’s my one question when I ring a customer up. I always ask if you got enough to eat, and they say yea and hold their bag up. I want to make sure you’re full when you go,” said Blue Lady owner Jaithan Ippolito.

You will not leave Jaithan Ippolito’s florist, candy shop, restaurant in downtown Bedford hungry. But The Blue Lady will fill you with more than just food, you better be ready for a good time and a laugh when you walk into this place.

“That sign is spelled wrong but it’s on purpose. So, I did that and people from out of town ask if we know it’s wrong and I say no that’s ‘Bedforneese’ for greeting cards,” joked Ippolito.

There’s a story behind just about everything in this old bank, and yes, you can eat inside the vault, we’ll get to that in a minute.

Growing up watching his grandmother in the kitchen, Jaithan, aka Jake, loved baking cakes. He also had a passion for flowers so when the town florist sold their shop 14 years ago, he put down an offer.

“I bought it on Friday and put in my two-week notice on Monday at Walmart,” said Ippolito.

He was off and running with a cake and flower shop but quickly expanded into a bigger home with a blue roof. Then one day he went to an auction and bid on a Blue Lady.

“There’s a picture up here on the wall of a lady in a blue dress playing the piano. I purchased her because once we left the house with the blue roof then the Blue Lady had to come from somewhere.”

Now back to the old bank, which is a bit of an illusion from the outside. The inside of the restaurant is a wide-open space with high ceilings. The safe was a deal breaker when moving here. Jake knew it would be a hit and he was right.

“People will call ahead to reserve the safe just to say they sat in a safe and ate. We fixed it, painted it, and put the dining room area in there so people can come in and sit and talk and have their own little private area,” said Ippolito.

One regular who always locked down the table in the safe was Charlotte Wood. She passed away after a battle with cancer, but her memory is secure.

“We put up above the safe in memory of Charlotte and you’d be surprised how many people come in and say they know Charlotte,” said Ippolito.

The hummingbird on the wall is another nod to someone known around town named Patty Ann.

“She would zip around town, you would see her everywhere so that’s why I chose a hummingbird for her,” said Ippolito.

You’ll also find her name down the street in front of the municipal building.

“Me and Jim at Authur’s Jewelry got together and made a little plaque and on the bench down there where she always sat there’s a little plaque that says in loving memory of Patty Ann. We got some great people in Bedford.”

The spirit of Bedford alive and well. So now that you feel like family, Jake feed you like family.

“One of the good spots to grab lunch in Bedford. There’s not too many places and I’m so grateful this place is here,” said regular customer Susanne Kirkpatrick.

“We probably go through 10 to 15 pounds of chicken per day. The chicken salad is our number one seller, and a lot of people want the recipe, and they ask what’s in it. I tell them I make it with this hand, and I don’t wash it,” said Ippolito.

Jokes aside, Jake has made so much chicken salad over the years he can’t even eat it anymore.

“12 years of making chicken salad, I can’t bring myself to do it,” said Ippolito.

You’ll also find something on the menu that Jake says you can’t get anywhere else.

“We’re still the only restaurant in town that sells Boar’s Head meat,” said Ippolito.

“I love Boar’s Head meat which is what they sell here,” said Susanne’s husband Ryan Kirkpatrick.

“Our club sandwich is like this thick and we don’t do the three bread, we only do the two,” explained Ippolito.

The menu rotates throughout the year and so does the homemade candy you’ll find as soon as you walk in.

“We sell on average about 10 pounds of candy per day,” said Ippolito.

Being one of the few options in town, Jake says this place will pack out daily for lunch.

“We have a book outside for you to sign when you come, and a lot of times people will put comments like great sandwich, or they’ll list their sandwich and where they’re from. It’s knowing that you done made somebody happy and they enjoyed what you’re doing for them,” said Ippolito.

The Blue Lady, a hometown eat filled with hometown stories.

The Blue Lady is open Monday through Friday 9am-3pm and located at 107A E Main St, Bedford, VA 24523.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.