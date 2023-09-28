“It’s the final celebration of her” Avriel Hooks memorial set, community invited

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ashley Pittman hopes anyone who knew Avriel Hooks joins her next Wednesday for the memorial service. She wants this last celebration to be special for her daughter.

“It’s been one month since police say Ashley Pittman’s 20-year-old daughter Avriel Hooks was murdered.

“I want to be upset and cry, but she says ‘Mama, don’t do that. Be strong, you got a lot of work to do. So, anytime I start to get upset I can just hear her saying ‘It’s okay, it’s alright’,” said Pittman.

Police arrested and charged Michael Perry III with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a body. His next court date is scheduled for October 23rd.

Pittman says Perry III was Avriel’s’ husband and father of their 6-month-old son – little Michael.

Pittman has been visiting her grandson every week.

“He’s so big,” added Pittman. “He’s about 22 pounds almost. Big chunky legs. Happy as he can be.”

Her focus is getting custody of little Michael who she says gave meaning to Hook’s life.

“When that baby came the world had endless possibilities and that’s all she wanted for him,” explained Pittman.

Pittman is getting ready to say her final goodbye. She’s asking the community to pack the room and share memories about Avriel.

“It’s the final celebration of her,” said Pittman. “All her wild. All her anger. All that mouth. Everything about her. She was so sweet in the end turning her life around but the majority of her life she was wild and wide-open and bold and brazing, and I want to remember that.”

The service is next Wednesday, October 4th at 6 pm. It will be at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.