Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties

The effort, which included local, state, and federal agencies, effected 24 search warrants as part of an extensive, ongoing criminal investigation into alleged money laundering and drug distribution by retail establishments, state police said.
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of various law enforcement agencies on Thursday executed dozens of search warrants in a sweeping effort across nine Virginia counties.

The effort, which included local, state, and federal agencies, effected 24 search warrants as part of an extensive, ongoing criminal investigation into alleged money laundering and drug distribution by retail establishments, state police said.

The businesses were located in Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties.

No arrests were made as a result of the “evidentiary search warrants,” state police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

VSP says the investigation involves the Buchanan, Dickenson, Carroll, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington County sheriff’s offices; Gate City, Weber City, Abingdon, Damascus, Grundy, Richlands, Tazewell, Bluefield, Marion, Wythe, Galax, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford police departments; Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville and Salem field offices; United States Postal Inspection Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; Virginia Attorney General’s Office; and the Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorneys.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Police investigating Southwest Roanoke burglaries.
Police investigating burglaries in Southwest Roanoke
School bus crash, generic
Campbell County school bus involved in crash

Latest News

Kevin Doyle, reported missing from Fauquier County.
Senior alert issued for missing Fauquier County man
"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.
Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk
Three Arrested in Amherst County Murder Investigation
Three Arrested in Murder Investigation