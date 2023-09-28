Liberty University freezing tuition for 2024-2025 school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether students are heading to class or looking to make Liberty their new home—the financial stress of paying for a higher education is becoming less of a burden after the University announced that it has frozen tuition, once again for both its residential and online programs through the 2024-25 school year.

“We’ve noticed what we think is a concerning trend in higher education, where increasingly the costs of tuition and fees that students and families are paying have really skyrocketed. In fact, there’s a U.S. news study which showed that over the past 20 years those costs have increased by well over 100% in the higher education sector,” said Vice President of Student Financial Services, Matt Cooper.

Cooper said it’s common for universities to increase their tuition by 3% or more annually. But at Liberty, this freeze marks the sixth year that tuition rates have remained the same for residential students, while online students will see steady tuition rates for the ninth-straight school year. A trend they’ve seen to be beneficial for students.

”We have students who were undergraduates, started as freshman, who have received their undergraduate degree. They’ve gone onto a master’s degree, graduated from that and they did all of that without paying an additional dime in tuition. That’s a neat legacy for the university,” said Cooper.

Cooper said Liberty isn’t immune to high inflation but they’re making sure those costs aren’t being passed onto students and families.

“We’re doing it really in a way that we’re still ensuring quality. We are continuing to invest in our facilities, ensuring we still have world-class staff and faculty. We’ve increased our scholarships by millions of dollars and grants. So, we’re trying to holistically help our students and ensure affordability for them,” said Cooper.

Liberty reviews tuition freezes annually so our WDBJ7 team will keep you updated on those decisions.

