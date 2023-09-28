Birthdays
Local registrar seeking poll workers for election day

Campbell County’s Chief Deputy Registrar Amethyst Hurt said poll workers are vital to ensuring...
Campbell County's Chief Deputy Registrar Amethyst Hurt said poll workers are vital to ensuring a smooth, accessible election day for all.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is just a few weeks away. In addition to casting your vote, local registrars are also looking for people to help them out!

Campbell County’s Chief Deputy Registrar Amethyst Hurt said poll workers are vital to ensuring a smooth, accessible election day for all.

They need about 130 people total, and are still looking for workers. To be eligible, you just need to be a registered voter and be available for training, which lasts about three hours.

Poll workers are paid for their training session and for their work on Election Day.

“Those election officials that have been here with us for a very long time take this very seriously,” said Hurt. “And they’re very detail oriented, and you can trust that you’re going to come in, you’re going to vote and it’s going to be a pleasant experience.”

If you’re not convinced yet, Hurt says most of the polling locations also coordinate a potluck the day of.

Their duties include:

  • Arriving at the polling place at 5:00 a.m. on Election Day
  • Set up voting machines and signs to prepare the polling place for voting
  • Processing voters by checking their names off poll books
  • Operating and instructing voters on the use of voting machines
  • Assist voters as necessary
  • Tallying results, securing the voting machines, and closing polling place

You can learn more about getting involved here.

