Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Dustin Holdren mugshot
Dustin Holdren mugshot(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man convicted of assaulting a realtor near Smith Mountain Lake in June 2020 will spend more than 50 years in jail.

Dustin Holdren pleaded guilty in March 2022 in a Bedford County court to aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. A charge of attempted rape was dropped.

Prosecutors say he attacked a realtor at an open house and stole cash from her.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, the victim in the case testified to the injuries she suffered during the attack and to the effect of the assault that she still deals with.

The court also heard from two defense witnesses, including Holdren.

The judge sentenced him to 75 years in the penitentiary, suspended after serving 50 years on each charge, to be run concurrent with one another. This means he will serve an active 50 year sentence.

According to Nance and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele, the judge cited the viciousness of the attack, the use of a deadly weapon, and the extent of the victim’s injuries during sentencing.

Nance and Stelle said in a statement to WDBJ7: “The Bedford Commonwealth Attorney’s Office greatly appreciates Judge Updike imposing a sentence that is representative of the horrific nature of the attack and the long term impact this crime had on the victim.”

They also applauded the victim for her strength and resiliency and thanked law enforcement for their work on this case.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Cool air and clouds fade soon
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

A shooting took place at a bus stop in front of Miller Park.
Neighbors react to recent officer involved shooting
Burruss Hall
Virginia Tech Sexual Violence Prevention Initiative focusing on sexual assault prevention
Poplar Forest
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest to receive unique award
The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force - or I-CAC - is expanding...
Task force investigating internet crimes against children to expand