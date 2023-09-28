Memory Support Sensory Garden offers peace to residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center created a welcoming space to help memory patients heal.

The new Memory Support Sensory Garden opened last month and hopes to offer a peaceful place for residents and patients.

Julee Goodman and Natalie Wynegar with Brandon Oaks joined Here @ Home to talk more about the importance of this space and how it can be used year-round.

For more information, visit https://brandonoaks.net/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.