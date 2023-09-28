Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Memory Support Sensory Garden offers peace to residents

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center created a welcoming space to help memory patients heal.

The new Memory Support Sensory Garden opened last month and hopes to offer a peaceful place for residents and patients.

Julee Goodman and Natalie Wynegar with Brandon Oaks joined Here @ Home to talk more about the importance of this space and how it can be used year-round.

For more information, visit https://brandonoaks.net/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Dustin Holdren mugshot
Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Latest News

We spoke with Campbell County's Chief Deputy Registrar Amethyst Hurt about how you can get...
WDBJ7+: How to become a poll worker
To celebrate the end of farm season Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach are hosting a...
Carilion hosts Fall Harvest Festival on Thursday
Carilion Clinic is the first in the country to be working on a clinical trial called STARBURST.
Carilion Clinics new study will give cancer patients a new option for treatment
Carilion Study For Cancer Treatment
Carilion Study For Cancer Treatment