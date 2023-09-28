Neighbors react to recent officer involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting took place at a bus stop in front of Miller Park.

Neighbors say the number of incidents in this area is alarming.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an assault at the 2200 block of Park Ave.

While responding to that call an officer shot an individual. The person was taken to the local hospital we are still waiting for more information regarding their status. No officers were injured. Neighbors say the number of incidents in this area is alarming.

“My concern is kids getting off the school busses and you know walking into gunfire and just overall violence. And you just always have a concern about your kids and they are going to make it home safely.” says an anonymous neighbor.

A neighbor in the surrounding area wants to be anonymous for safety concerns.

She says she was at the hospital when the incident took place.

“A lot of state troopers, detectives, hospital security, the hospital was actually locked down so we couldn’t enter. Then once we got to enter, it was on lockdown again,” says Anonymous.

“I know when I got there, it was a lot of people trying to enter the hospital to be with whoever it was in the incident. And they were denied access, and they were screaming, and pretty upset which is understandable cause you know it was people hurt and also emotions are very high,” added Anonymous.

The anonymous neighbor says this neighborhood is prone to violence.

“Overall a bad year for Lynchburg, it was a lot of violence, a lot of lives taken, a lot of shootings, it was just a lot,” explained Anonymous.

The neighbor says change must start within the community. And better choices need to be made.

At this time, the involved officer has been placed on limited duty, something that is normal in these cases.

State police are investigating, however, it usually takes months in these cases for us to learn what really happened.

