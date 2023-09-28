New report highlights Virginia’s transportation challenges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national transportation research nonprofit says Virginia needs to keep up with its transportation challenges are the state grows.

TRIP, a nonprofit based in Washington D.C., delivered the findings of its latest report virtually on Thursday. It says the Commonwealth will need to keep up with transportation maintenance to match pace with the state’s growth, saying it’s done a good job moving forward with projects.

Rocky Moretti began by identifying some statewide successes, pointing out that Virginia has received additional funding for transportation in the last few years. That includes an overall increase in revenue for transportation in 2020 and the federal infrastructure bill.

According to the report, Virginian’s are back on the roads at a rate that is equal to, if not a little more than pre-pandemic.

The report finds that Virginians lose money and time due to vehicle traffic and rough roads.

Because of congestion, Roanokers are estimated to lose 25 hours per year, 11 gallons of fuel and $629 dollars in lost revenue from sitting in traffic.

Rough pavement conditions are expected to cost the Commonwealth $3.2 billion. For Roanoke, 10% of major roads are considered to be in poor condition. And aout 25% are considered to be in mediocre condition.

The state’s bridges were also evaluated, with about 44% being logged as 50 years or older.

The report also addressed safety, noting that traffic fatalities between 2019 and 2022 were up 21%.

