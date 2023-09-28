One injured in Bedford armed robbery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County resident was injured in an armed robbery Wednesday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Valuable items were stolen from the victim’s home, including two vehicles.

Bedford deputies say they responded at 10:48 p.m. to the 6400 block of Stewartsville Road in Moneta for a report of an armed robbery at a home.

The victim told deputies they were attacked by two robbers at the back of the home and then held at gunpoint before being hit in the head, causing bleeding from the scalp. The robbers tied up and gagged the victim.

Deputies are searching for a 2007 GMC Yukon with Virginia plates UDF-5861. The GMC has dark window tint and is lifted, according to the department.

2007 GMC Yukon stock photo. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

One of the vehicles that was stolen has been recovered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, or the identity of the robbers is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.

