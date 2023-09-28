Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of an unidentified man wanted in Pulaski County.

The man listed as “John Doe” in Pulaski County warrants was last seen stealing food items from a home in Giles County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County. (Wythe County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, “John Doe” was confronted by a person in the Caboose Lane area of Pembroke, who then called the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. According to the caller, Doe was carrying a rifle and a backpack. After being confronted by the caller, Doe ran into the woods. When authorities arrived on the scene, they confirmed that Doe was wanted in Pulaski County.

On Wednesday, authorities received a call from a resident in the First Street area of Pembroke, saying a man entered their garage through an unlocked door and took food and drink items from their refrigerator. Doe fled into the woods after being confronted by the resident. Doe was described as wearing a camouflage jacket, a backpack, and was carrying a rifle case. A Pembroke police officer arrived within minutes of receiving the call, and a perimeter was set up to search for Doe, according to the department.

No other sightings of Doe have been reported as of noon Thursday. There have been other unconfirmed sightings near the river on Eggleston River Road.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives near where sightings have been reported to lock their doors.

