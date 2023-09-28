Pittsylvania County increases accessibility for early voting

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is making it easier to vote early this year.

Last year, the front entrance of the Pittsylvania County Elections and Training Center was used for early voting.

This year, they have opened the right side and rear of the building to provide single level access to those with mobility issues.

The new entrance is steps away from the handicap parking spots and they have several “vote here” signs with balloons for easy visibility.

“It’s the logical choice,” said Shani Shorter, Pittsylvania County General Registrar and Director of Elections. “It makes sense, and it doesn’t cost the taxpayers any extra funds to do this. This change will allow for all of our citizens to have safe, accessible access to voting for election day and early voting this year.”

Voters who need assistance can also stay in the car and can ask for curbside service.

