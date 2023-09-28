Preparations under way for fall excursions, as the 611 rolls again in Virginia

GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Steam will be the star attraction for a series of excursions this fall.

And the town of Goshen hopes to share the spotlight.

With just over 350 residents, Goshen is a small town that normally enjoys a slower pace of life.

But that is changing for five weekends this fall.

“One thing we’re hoping for is to have some good old-fashioned traffic jams in downtown Goshen,” said Goshen Mayor Tom McCraw.

The visitors that McCraw hopes to see are stoked for steam, and the chance to experience the N&W Class J 611 as it pulls excursions under its own power.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation partnered with the Virginia Scenic Railway to bring the excursions to the Buckingham Branch Railroad.

The train is making two trips a day between Goshen and Staunton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during October, and continuing through the first weekend in November.

Pulling it together, and preparing the site now known as Victoria Station, was a labor of love for VMT Board President Will Harris.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity, one of the high points of my life to be able to be involved with the 611, and put this operation together,” Harris said in an interview Thursday morning.

The excursions also represent an opportunity for the town of Goshen.

Steve Bickley is Goshen’s Vice Mayor.

“We’re expecting somewhere around 1500 people a day for three days here in town for five weeks,” Bickley said. “That’s a lot of folks for a small town like this with no stoplights.”

The town is welcoming vendors.

The rescue squad is serving up breakfast and lunch.

“We’ll have tables set up outside which is close to the tracks,” said Rescue Squad President Delores Hinkle, “so you can eat your breakfast and watch the train go by.”

And businesses are preparing for a rush of customers.

“So hopefully we’ll draw a pretty good crowd,” said Goshen Country Store Co-owner Gerald Sampson.

The mayor described Goshen as “a small town with big plans.”

He and others are hoping many of the people who come to experience the 611 will also find something else to appreciate in this quiet corner of Rockbridge County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.