Senior alert issued for missing Fauquier County man

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert has been issued for a missing Fauquier County man who was last seen on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

68-year-old Kevin Doyle was last seen at 12 p.m. on Stewart Road in Sumerduck, Virginia.

Doyle is described as a white man who stands 6′3″ tall and weighs 184 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Doyle suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, according to state police.

Anyone with information on Doyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.

