State police charge woman in connection with Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a Lynchburg woman following an incident Wednesday in which police say she advanced towards officers with a knife.

Ashley Biggs Neeley, 35, has been charged with one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one misdemeanor count of assault and one felony count of escape. Neeley was also served a protective order. According to State Police, the misdemeanor assault charge stems from the assault that led to the response by Lynchburg Police officers. The felony charge stems from her failure to fulfill a court requirement to report to jail when departing from a mental health facility.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, around 9:08 Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 2100 block of Park Avenue for a report of an assault with a knife. A caller to 911 told dispatchers a woman with a knife was chasing a man in Miller Park.

Officers report finding Neeley at the bus stop on Park Ave. and trying to communicate with her. According to officers, she refused to comply with their commands and reached into a bag alongside her, producing a knife. Officers say they tried to deescalate the situation, but say Neeley advanced towards them with the knife.

One officer, according to LPD, discharged their department-issued Taser and another officer discharged their department-issued handgun, hitting Neeley.

Officers called the Lynchburg Fire Department for assistance. They took her to Lynchburg General Hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

Virginia State Police confirmed to WDBJ7 that Neeley is the same woman who the agency charged in May after officers say she attacked police and assaulted Child Protective Services personnel. At that time she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

As per protocol, the Lynchburg Police officer who discharged their department-issued gun has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty assignment until the completion of the investigation.

Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. LPD is simultaneously conducting an internal investigation.

Once Virginia State Police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

