Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection an Amherst County murder that occurred in January.
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Joseph Cunningham mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection an Amherst County murder that occurred in January.

Joseph Frank Cunningham, 44, of Buckingham, was charged with first-degree murder, along with abduction and weapons charges, in connection to the death of 49-year-old Kevin Hartless, whose body was found in George Washington National Forest.

Cunningham had previously been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the case, after he was arrested at the scene.

Summer Brooke Cunningham, 19, and David Chester Christian, 33, were also arrested on felony homicide and weapons charges, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amherst County deputies found Hartless’ body in a remote part of the forest on Jan. 19.

