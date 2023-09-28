Birthdays
Virginia Tech Sexual Violence Prevention Initiative focusing on sexual assault prevention

Burruss Hall
Burruss Hall(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech officials say the university is focusing on its commitment to preventing sexual assault on campus.

In 2021 Virginia Tech created the Sexual Violence Culture and Climate Work Group.

Now, the university has rebranded the group and put an emphasis on preventing sexual assault in the community.

It is now branded as the Virginia Tech Sexual Violence Prevention Initiative.

“We’re re energizing and recommitting to our commitment to having a community free of sexual assault and sexual violence,” Virginia Tech Spokesperson Mark Owczarski. “We’re now going to focus on prevention and ways that we can educate and inform our community around the area of prevention.”

Virginia Tech says there’s a lot of work to be done in educating the community on prevention, but they’re committed to doing it.

