Woman arrested in Henry County shooting investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was arrested Thursday morning after a shooting in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call at 8:54 a.m. about a woman shooting at a home in the 90 block of Autumn Crest Drive in Collinsville.

After speaking to the victims, identified as Deja Jordan and Allysia Poindexter, deputies determined that 27-year-old Kerianda Witcher and Jordan used to be in a relationship. Witcher came to the residence two times in order to get her belongings. On the second attempt, Witcher kicked in the front door, which resulted in an altercation between the three. Jordan and Poindexter were able to get Witcher to exit the home, where the altercation continued until Witcher pulled a gun from her car and started shooting at Poindexter. After the shooting, Witcher got into a red Kia and drove away.

Deputies arrested Witcher in the 1500 block of Roundabout Road during a traffic stop.

Witcher’s charges can be found below:

· Breaking and entering a dwelling house in violation of code section 18.2-92

· Shoot, stab, etc. with the intent to maim, kill, etc. in violation of code section 18.2-51

· Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in violation of code section 18.2-53.1

Witcher is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

