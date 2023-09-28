Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Woman arrested in Henry County shooting investigation

Kerianda Witcher mugshot.
Kerianda Witcher mugshot.(Henry County Sheriff's Office.)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was arrested Thursday morning after a shooting in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call at 8:54 a.m. about a woman shooting at a home in the 90 block of Autumn Crest Drive in Collinsville.

After speaking to the victims, identified as Deja Jordan and Allysia Poindexter, deputies determined that 27-year-old Kerianda Witcher and Jordan used to be in a relationship. Witcher came to the residence two times in order to get her belongings. On the second attempt, Witcher kicked in the front door, which resulted in an altercation between the three. Jordan and Poindexter were able to get Witcher to exit the home, where the altercation continued until Witcher pulled a gun from her car and started shooting at Poindexter. After the shooting, Witcher got into a red Kia and drove away.

Deputies arrested Witcher in the 1500 block of Roundabout Road during a traffic stop.

Witcher’s charges can be found below:

· Breaking and entering a dwelling house in violation of code section 18.2-92

· Shoot, stab, etc. with the intent to maim, kill, etc. in violation of code section 18.2-51

· Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in violation of code section 18.2-53.1

Witcher is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Dustin Holdren mugshot
Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Latest News

Preparations are under way in Goshen for a series of excursions with the 611 steam locomotive.
Preparations under way for fall excursions, as the 611 rolls again in Virginia
Traffic jam on a highway.
New report highlights Virginia’s transportation challenges
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
Everything you need to know about the new Goodwill Grocery Store
Everything you need to know about Goodwill Store