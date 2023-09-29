Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

2 Bedford Co. men arrested for Fentanyl distribution

Jerrell Watson Carter Jr and Tyheem Lemonte Royster
Jerrell Watson Carter Jr and Tyheem Lemonte Royster(Credit: Bedford Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford County men have been arrested for fentanyl distribution after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, and Bedford Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday at 201 Graves Drive in Forest.

Deputies say Jerrell Watson Carter Jr. has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of Fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Tyheem Lemonte Royster has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Fentanyl, distribution of Fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, according to Deputies.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing Investigation.

Anyone with drug information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
We'll see a prolonged stretch of sunny and dry conditions.
Stray rain happens this evening

Latest News

Vinton man arrested for meth distribution and firearm possession
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses prevention of fall sports injuries
Recruits of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Academy graduated at the Berglund Center after 23 weeks of...
Roanoke Fire-EMS recruits graduate from training
Carilion Westlake sold
Carilion Wellness Westlake transfers ownership