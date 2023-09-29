2 Bedford Co. men arrested for Fentanyl distribution

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford County men have been arrested for fentanyl distribution after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, and Bedford Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday at 201 Graves Drive in Forest.

Deputies say Jerrell Watson Carter Jr. has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of Fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Tyheem Lemonte Royster has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Fentanyl, distribution of Fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, according to Deputies.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing Investigation.

Anyone with drug information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

