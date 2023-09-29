Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Auburn Park to include full size baseball field

Site of Riner Park
Site of Riner Park(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is tweaking the plans for the new Auburn Park.

The park will now include a full size baseball field for ages 13 and up.

Supervisor Todd King says this will be the first full size field at a county park.

He says it’s important for kids of all ages to have a field to play on.

“It’s somewhere so the kids can stay engaged with the community,” Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King said. “I mean if kids have somewhere to play ball and kids mingle together, it’s going to make the community a whole lot better.”

The park is expected to be complete next year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week.
More sunshine as we head toward the weekend
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Miller Park in Lynchburg.
One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Dustin Holdren mugshot
Man sentenced for summer 2020 Smith Mountain Lake realtor attack

Latest News

Preparations are under way in Goshen for a series of excursions with the 611 steam locomotive.
Preparations under way for fall excursions, as the 611 rolls again in Virginia
Traffic jam on a highway.
New report highlights Virginia’s transportation challenges
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
Everything you need to know about the new Goodwill Grocery Store
Everything you need to know about Goodwill Store