Auburn Park to include full size baseball field

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is tweaking the plans for the new Auburn Park.

The park will now include a full size baseball field for ages 13 and up.

Supervisor Todd King says this will be the first full size field at a county park.

He says it’s important for kids of all ages to have a field to play on.

“It’s somewhere so the kids can stay engaged with the community,” Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King said. “I mean if kids have somewhere to play ball and kids mingle together, it’s going to make the community a whole lot better.”

The park is expected to be complete next year.

