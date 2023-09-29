BHS DECA club supplying food to families in need

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg DECA (deck-uh) Club is working to put food on the table for Blacksburg families this holiday season.

Students have launched the 10th year of the Home for the Holidays project.

This provides around 200 Blacksburg elementary school students with easy to prepare food for holiday breaks away from school.

“We help around 200 elementary school students every winter break,” Project Organizer Lucy Bonadeo said. “It’s all of the local elementary schools in Blacksburg so those students wouldn’t be able to have kid friendly meals that they can make themselves well, over winter break, they wouldn’t be able to have that if we didn’t have this project.”

