Carilion Wellness Westlake transfers ownership

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion will no longer operate its Carilion Wellness Westlake facility at Smith Mountain Lake beginning November 1st.

The Carilion Wellness Westlake location is transitioning ownership and will be Runk & Pratt Wellness operated by Crosswhite Athletic Clubs, according to a Carilion spokesperson.

“After much deliberation, we decided to focus our attention on our facilities in Roanoke and Botetourt where we serve patients alongside our members,” according to Carilion. “We’re thrilled that Runk & Pratt and Crosswhite Athletic Clubs are interested in continuing to serve the community at Smith Mountain Lake. "

According to a letter posted at Carilion’s Roanoke Wellness location, Westlake members who choose to continue their membership with Crosswhite Athletic Club at the Smith Mountain Lake Facility will not be charged an initiation fee.

