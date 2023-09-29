Birthdays
Collinsville man wins $500,000 through Virginia Lottery

Jimmy Hunt, winner of $500,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Jimmy Hunt, winner of $500,000 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Collinsville man won $500,000 from playing the Sapphire Mine game through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville.

Jimmy Hunt bought the ticket not expecting to win but became the first person to win the game’s top prize.

Sapphire Mine is one of the Precious Gems series of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed.

Hunt said he plans to travel with his family.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Hunt lives in Henry County, which received more than $7.8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

