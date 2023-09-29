Birthdays
Healthy Minds - Healthy Bodies Community Fair to take place in Danville

Healthy Bodies - Healthy Minds Community Fair
Healthy Bodies - Healthy Minds Community Fair(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A community health fair is taking place on Saturday, September 29 in Danville.

Vance Street Missionary Baptist Church, the Danville Regional Foundation, the Virginia Department of Health, and other organizations are hosting the Healthy Bodies - Healthy Minds Community Fair.

Local resource tables will be there to provide healthcare advice on topics such as cancer prevention, mental health, diabetes, and more.

They will also have food, live music, door prizes, and other activities.

“We just want to be able to outreach in the community to address those social determinants of health,” said Yolanda Pool, Vance Street Missionary Baptist Church Project Director. “We want to make sure that people know where to go to receive quality health care and for mental health as well.”

The free event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Grove Recreation Center.

