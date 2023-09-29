Hear @ Home Podcast: Living with Loss, Stories of Suicide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the month of September, Here @ Home sat down with several local women who all met through a support group called “Living On.. A Path Forward.”

The support group was created by two women who both lost loved ones to suicide.

During the meetings, they not only facilitate the conversations, but also have developed strong bonds and friendships with many of the participants because of their shared experiences.

Here @ Home talked with some of these women who took part in this support group. They also spoke candidly to us about their loss, the grieving process, and how this type of support has helped them mourn and find a way to move forward day by day.

Listen in to our conversations, and the advice they offer to anyone who is affected by suicide and is experiencing this type of profound loss.

